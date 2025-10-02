Truist Financial Corp Sells 4,272 Shares of Unilever PLC $UL

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 914,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,272 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $55,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7,286.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 781,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,551,000 after acquiring an additional 771,130 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth $253,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 97,350.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 94.0% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 27,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 13,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on UL shares. CICC Research started coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE UL opened at $58.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.53 and its 200 day moving average is $61.59. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $65.66. The company has a market capitalization of $144.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.41.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.5175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.31%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

