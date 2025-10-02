LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company.

LPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised LG Display from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group raised LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd.

Get LG Display alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LPL

LG Display Stock Performance

LPL opened at $5.29 on Thursday. LG Display has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $5.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. LG Display had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LG Display will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LG Display

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,510,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 161,409 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in LG Display by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 392,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 123,994 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in LG Display by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 375,539 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 12,198 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in LG Display by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 259,673 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 95,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in LG Display by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 258,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 82,207 shares during the last quarter.

LG Display Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.