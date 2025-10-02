Truist Financial Corp Increases Stake in Phillips 66 $PSX

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 588,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $70,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 155,700.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $134.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $91.01 and a 12-month high of $142.35.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $33.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSX. UBS Group raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.44.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Sigmund L. Cornelius bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.55 per share, with a total value of $61,775.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,661,637.65. The trade was a 2.38% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $615,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 34,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,180. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,910 and sold 13,179 shares valued at $1,779,165. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

