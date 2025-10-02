Insider Selling: Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Major Shareholder Sells 1,585,182 Shares of Stock

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holding Ltd V3 sold 1,585,182 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $18,403,963.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 69,852,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,987,954.57. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holding Ltd V3 also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 29th, Holding Ltd V3 sold 2,000,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $24,160,000.00.

On Thursday, September 25th, Holding Ltd V3 sold 3,504,540 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $43,316,114.40.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Holding Ltd V3 sold 900,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $12,969,000.00.

On Monday, September 22nd, Holding Ltd V3 sold 900,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $11,565,000.00.

On Friday, September 19th, Holding Ltd V3 sold 900,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $11,133,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Holding Ltd V3 sold 900,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $10,593,000.00.

On Monday, September 15th, Holding Ltd V3 sold 900,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $9,720,000.00.

On Friday, September 12th, Holding Ltd V3 sold 900,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $9,540,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Holding Ltd V3 sold 900,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $8,982,000.00.

On Monday, September 8th, Holding Ltd V3 sold 600,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $4,488,000.00.

Cipher Mining Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:CIFR opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average is $5.21. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $15.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $43.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.89 million. Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 21.71% and a negative net margin of 96.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CIFR has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Cipher Mining from $7.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Helix Partners Management LP grew its stake in Cipher Mining by 95.8% during the first quarter. Helix Partners Management LP now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,058 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. SRN Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 284,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 84,148 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cipher Mining by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,319,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 180,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cipher Mining by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 551,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 346,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

See Also

