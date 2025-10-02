Vistra (NYSE:VST) CEO Sells $4,317,073.32 in Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) CEO James Burke sold 21,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $4,317,073.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,286,291.04. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vistra Stock Up 2.8%

VST stock opened at $201.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $90.51 and a 52-week high of $219.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a $0.226 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VST. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 21.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 10,810.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 633,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,395,000 after purchasing an additional 627,665 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 5.9% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VST. Daiwa America raised Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Melius started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VST

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.