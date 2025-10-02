Impact Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Impact Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Stonekeep Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $702.00 on Thursday. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $362.31 and a fifty-two week high of $785.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $695.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $662.76. The firm has a market cap of $143.71 billion, a PE ratio of 170.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($2.42). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $860.00 to $830.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $679.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $731.16.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

