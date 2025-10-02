The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Acquired by Impact Capital Partners LLC

Impact Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,141 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,383,615,000 after buying an additional 2,446,087 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,220,599,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,509,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,826,930,000 after buying an additional 1,642,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,821,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,758,968,000 after buying an additional 717,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 14,882,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,468,873,000 after buying an additional 1,520,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.3%

DIS opened at $112.97 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $203.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.77.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.