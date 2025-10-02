Childress Capital Advisors LLC Invests $207,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 209.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $771,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 155,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,290,131.32. This represents a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $5,085,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,979,629.35. This trade represents a 45.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,240 shares of company stock worth $10,300,738. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 2.6%

ADI stock opened at $239.28 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $258.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.29.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

