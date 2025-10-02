Impact Capital Partners LLC Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Impact Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. LBP AM SA increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 562,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,515,000 after buying an additional 240,675 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 22,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 168,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $83.89 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $127.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a PE ratio of -645.31, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.94.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -184.62%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, COO Chris Koopmans purchased 6,800 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $530,604.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 104,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,494.75. This trade represents a 6.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes purchased 3,400 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $265,302.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 132,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,312,366.77. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,109,632. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MRVL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $124.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $133.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

