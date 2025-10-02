South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Trading 53.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 53.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 465,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,099% from the average session volume of 38,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a market cap of C$13.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of -0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.30.

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company owns 100% interest in the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. It also owns 75% interest in the Alabama Graphite Project that cover an area of approximately 500 acres located in Coosa County Alabama, USA.

