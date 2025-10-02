Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Macquarie

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Macquarie from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CIFR. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Compass Point began coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.23.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CIFR opened at $12.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 2.87. Cipher Mining has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $15.54.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $43.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.89 million. Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 96.95% and a negative return on equity of 21.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cipher Mining will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cipher Mining

In related news, major shareholder Holding Ltd V3 sold 3,504,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $43,316,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 71,437,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,970,206.84. This trade represents a 4.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,901,254 shares of company stock worth $210,570,720. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cipher Mining

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIFR. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Cipher Mining by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 7.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 11.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.