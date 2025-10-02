Clean Energy Technologies Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, October 6th (NASDAQ:CETY)

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on Monday, October 6th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, October 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, October 3rd.
Clean Energy Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of CETY stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of -0.71. Clean Energy Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.27.
Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Clean Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 205.68% and a negative return on equity of 83.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter.
Clean Energy Technologies Company Profile
Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Clean Energy HRS and CETY Europe, CETY Renewables Waste to Energy Solutions, engineering and Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK.
