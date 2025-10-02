Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RKT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group set a $16.00 price target on Rocket Companies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised Rocket Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.65.

RKT opened at $20.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 18.74 and a quick ratio of 18.74. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $22.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -406.38 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.10.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Rocket Companies had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 0.01%.Rocket Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Rocket Companies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 287.2% in the second quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2,044.8% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 312.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 302.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 251.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

