Modine Manufacturing’s (MOD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $185.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.67.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $148.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.43. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $64.79 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.06.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 7.21%.The firm had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Modine Manufacturing has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Modine Manufacturing

In related news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 47,939 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.50, for a total transaction of $5,297,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 90,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,657.50. This trade represents a 34.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael B. Lucareli sold 40,422 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.47, for a total value of $5,678,078.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,888,502.40. The trade was a 49.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,938 shares of company stock worth $31,001,392 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

