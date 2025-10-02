Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target Raised to $136.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen raised Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.31.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $125.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.81 and a 200-day moving average of $125.77. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $100.31 and a 1-year high of $147.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.11. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $567.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 43.06%.

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.0% in the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.