Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, B. Riley Analyst Says

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $460.00 to $560.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MDGL. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $523.00 target price (up previously from $458.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $428.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $483.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.88.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $449.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -34.95 and a beta of -1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $200.63 and a 12-month high of $463.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $394.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.02.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.48) by $1.58. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 54.68%.The company had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($7.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1357.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -23.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Kenneth Bate sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.20, for a total value of $3,652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,380.40. This trade represents a 79.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William John Sibold sold 7,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.63, for a total transaction of $3,243,740.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,665,488.62. This represents a 6.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 165,683 shares of company stock worth $61,921,142 and have sold 309,019 shares worth $112,705,072. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 2,099,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,425,000 after acquiring an additional 57,523 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 376,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,842,000 after purchasing an additional 184,554 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 317,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,898,000 after purchasing an additional 31,260 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 244,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,068,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

Featured Stories

