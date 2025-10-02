Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MBLY has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mobileye Global from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Mobileye Global from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.53.

Mobileye Global stock opened at $14.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.52. Mobileye Global has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $22.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average is $15.06.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 153.91%.The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Mobileye Global’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Mobileye Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 63,731,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,022,898,359.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 50,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $802,500,000. This represents a 56.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Mobileye Global by 464.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mobileye Global by 1,799.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

