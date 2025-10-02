Candel Therapeutics’ (CADL) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CADL. Bank of America downgraded shares of Candel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Candel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Candel Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:CADL opened at $5.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of -0.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Candel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $14.60.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Candel Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CADL. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,580,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after purchasing an additional 428,265 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Candel Therapeutics by 31.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 216,509 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $995,000. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. now owns 776,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 83,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $442,000. Institutional investors own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

