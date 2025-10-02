NCR Voyix’s (VYX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NCR Voyix from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on NCR Voyix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NCR Voyix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.57.

Shares of NCR Voyix stock opened at $12.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.50. NCR Voyix has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.13 million. NCR Voyix had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 38.86%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. NCR Voyix has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.800 EPS. Analysts predict that NCR Voyix will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYX. Boston Partners raised its position in NCR Voyix by 241.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,997,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,101 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NCR Voyix by 25.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,331,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,252 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP raised its position in NCR Voyix by 110.8% in the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 2,626,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,442 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NCR Voyix in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,742,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in NCR Voyix in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

