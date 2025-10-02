dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Rating Lowered to “Tender” at ATB Capital

ATB Capital downgraded shares of dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a tender rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has C$11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$12.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut dentalcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC cut dentalcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities cut their price objective on dentalcorp from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins cut dentalcorp from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$12.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.55.

Shares of DNTL opened at C$10.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72. dentalcorp has a 1 year low of C$7.10 and a 1 year high of C$10.95. The stock has a market cap of C$2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. dentalcorp’s payout ratio is presently -21.74%.

Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd is engaged in acquiring dental practices and providing health care services in Canada. It recognizes revenue for the provision of dental services that are rendered to patients by Partner dentists and dental practitioners contracted by the Professional Corporations and health care services rendered by employees or contractors of the company.

