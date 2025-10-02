Benchmark Lowers Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $340.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Benchmark from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.92.

Wingstop Stock Up 4.3%

WING stock opened at $262.56 on Monday. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $204.00 and a 52-week high of $425.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $174.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.60 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 25.61%.Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Alex Kaleida sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.09, for a total value of $2,030,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,864.58. This trade represents a 39.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marisa Carona sold 11,938 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total value of $4,421,118.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,838 shares of company stock worth $8,118,535 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 16.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

