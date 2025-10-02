Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Leerink Partners Analyst Says

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Leerink Partners from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CRNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.45.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CRNX stock opened at $41.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average of $31.65. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $62.53.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.52 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 16,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $716,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,911. The trade was a 41.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $912,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 66,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,596.10. This represents a 31.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,337 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 56,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 13,845 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6,291.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

