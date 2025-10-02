Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA) Research Coverage Started at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

KNSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

KNSA opened at $38.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 966.24 and a beta of 0.16. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $39.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.45.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $156.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.21 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 1.05%. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 18,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $621,259.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,009 shares in the company, valued at $888,326.01. This trade represents a 41.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eben Tessari sold 138,614 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $4,601,984.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 49,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,178. The trade was a 73.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 603,371 shares of company stock valued at $20,434,869. Corporate insiders own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the first quarter worth about $301,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 84.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 394,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 252,125 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 19,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

