Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Cut to Neutral at BNP Paribas Exane

BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EQR. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.65.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $64.15 on Monday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $59.41 and a twelve month high of $78.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 33.22%.The firm had revenue of $768.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equity Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.970-4.030 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.030 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a $0.6925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQR. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 21,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 69.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 81,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,480,000 after buying an additional 33,286 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 119.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Carronade Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.9% during the second quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP now owns 152,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after buying an additional 8,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

