Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Raised to $154.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $154.00 in a report released on Monday morning,MarketScreener reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

DDOG stock opened at $152.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 436.30, a P/E/G ratio of 55.71 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.45 and its 200 day moving average is $122.72. Datadog has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $170.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $826.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.72 million. Datadog had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. Research analysts predict that Datadog will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 44,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $6,148,382.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,877.60. This trade represents a 96.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 55,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $7,407,758.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 438,885 shares in the company, valued at $58,735,979.55. This represents a 11.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,297,706 shares of company stock worth $170,365,427 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 36.9% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the second quarter valued at $2,426,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 12.0% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

