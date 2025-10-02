TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target Raised to $182.00

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $156.00 to $182.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SNX. Loop Capital upped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $154.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.55.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

Shares of SNX stock opened at $164.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.43. TD SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $92.23 and a 52 week high of $167.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 812 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $122,141.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,403.18. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total value of $129,012.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,777 shares in the company, valued at $7,458,585.68. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,930 shares of company stock worth $430,163. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 28.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 36.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 20,280 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.