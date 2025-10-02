ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Upgraded at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ASML. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $923.80.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,003.27 on Monday. ASML has a 52 week low of $578.51 and a 52 week high of $1,005.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $793.62 and its 200-day moving average is $748.90.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ASML will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a $1.856 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

Institutional Trading of ASML

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in ASML by 40.5% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 1.8% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 222,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $461,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

