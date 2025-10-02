Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

NYSE:VLRS opened at $6.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 2.01. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $9.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.16.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.01 million. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 1.03%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 25,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

