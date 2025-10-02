Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HFWA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Friday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Heritage Financial Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of HFWA stock opened at $24.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $820.23 million, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.64. Heritage Financial has a 1-year low of $19.84 and a 1-year high of $27.58.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 7.34%. On average, analysts predict that Heritage Financial will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 15,727.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,480,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,640 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 24.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,752,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,959,000 after acquiring an additional 545,348 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $2,491,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 437.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 87,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 3,435.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 72,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,590,000 after acquiring an additional 70,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

