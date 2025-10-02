Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Downgraded to “Neutral” Rating by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $97.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $101.00.

MRUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Merus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $90.00 price target on Merus in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Merus from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.88.

Merus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $94.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.38. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $33.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.56.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $8.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 50.28% and a negative net margin of 685.64%. Research analysts predict that Merus will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,792,500. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 2,153.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Merus by 299.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in Merus by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Merus by 955.3% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in Merus during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

