MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy

Wall Street Zen cut shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on MTZ. Roth Capital lifted their price target on MasTec from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. DA Davidson set a $210.00 price objective on shares of MasTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $181.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eighteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.84.

MasTec Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE MTZ opened at $214.96 on Monday. MasTec has a 52 week low of $99.70 and a 52 week high of $216.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 63.60 and a beta of 1.82.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.04%.The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. MasTec has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.280-2.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.230-6.440 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MasTec

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $571,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 35,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,388.03. The trade was a 7.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 194,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,993,575. This represents a 4.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,553,250 in the last three months. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 2,023.1% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of MasTec by 253.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

