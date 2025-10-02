AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.
AMREP Stock Performance
NYSE:AXR opened at $24.04 on Monday. AMREP has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $39.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $127.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.26.
AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 27.54%.The business had revenue of $17.85 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of AMREP
AMREP Company Profile
AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.
