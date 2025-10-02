AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

AMREP Stock Performance

NYSE:AXR opened at $24.04 on Monday. AMREP has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $39.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $127.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Get AMREP alerts:

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 27.54%.The business had revenue of $17.85 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of AMREP

AMREP Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AMREP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in AMREP by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMREP by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 171,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,767 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of AMREP during the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Robotti Robert grew its holdings in shares of AMREP by 4.6% during the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 524,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 22,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.