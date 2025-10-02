DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Given New $118.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.92.

DTM stock opened at $114.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78. DT Midstream has a 1-year low of $77.93 and a 1-year high of $114.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.47.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.70 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 33.90%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. DT Midstream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.94%.

In other news, VP Melissa Cox sold 4,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $496,754.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,214.37. This represents a 47.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,351,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,674,000 after buying an additional 176,813 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $226,757,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 15.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,664,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,896,000 after buying an additional 222,586 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 21.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,582,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,712,000 after buying an additional 282,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $143,743,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

