Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RIVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Rivian Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $14.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.44. Rivian Automotive has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $17.15.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.32). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 68.06% and a negative return on equity of 58.07%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 7,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $88,993.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 789,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,384.60. This trade represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 17,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $244,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,316,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,426,870. This represents a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,147 shares of company stock valued at $577,593 over the last ninety days. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 7.4% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,526 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 5.3% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 1.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 75,841 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

