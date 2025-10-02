Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie raised their target price on Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Arete started coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on Cipher Mining in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.23.

Cipher Mining Price Performance

Shares of CIFR opened at $12.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cipher Mining has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $15.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.21.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 21.71% and a negative net margin of 96.95%.The firm had revenue of $43.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.89 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cipher Mining will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Cipher Mining news, major shareholder Holding Ltd V3 sold 3,504,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $43,316,114.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 71,437,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,970,206.84. The trade was a 4.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,901,254 shares of company stock valued at $210,570,720. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares in the last quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,984,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

See Also

