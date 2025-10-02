Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Raised to C$69.50

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$65.50 to C$69.50 in a research note published on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$71.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$73.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$80.82.

EIF stock opened at C$73.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$70.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$60.97. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$45.00 and a 52-week high of C$75.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 100.38%.

Exchange Income Corp is a diversified acquisition-oriented corporation focused on opportunities in two sectors, aerospace, aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing. The business plan of the corporation is to invest in profitable, well-established companies with strong cash flows operating in niche markets.

