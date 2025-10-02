Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at TD Securities

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IVN. Stifel Canada raised shares of Ivanhoe Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$24.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.75.

Ivanhoe Mines Price Performance

About Ivanhoe Mines

IVN opened at C$14.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a current ratio of 1.36. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52 week low of C$8.76 and a 52 week high of C$20.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.79.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and recovers minerals and precious gems from its property interests located in Africa. The group explores platinum, nickel, copper, gold, silver, cobalt, iron, vanadium, and chrome.

