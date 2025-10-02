Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at TD Securities

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IVN. Stifel Canada raised shares of Ivanhoe Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$24.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.75.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IVN
Ivanhoe Mines Price Performance
About Ivanhoe Mines
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and recovers minerals and precious gems from its property interests located in Africa. The group explores platinum, nickel, copper, gold, silver, cobalt, iron, vanadium, and chrome.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ivanhoe Mines
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Datavault AI: The New AI Contender Backed by Big Funding
- What is a support level?
- CoreWeave: Why the New King of AI Infrastructure Has Room to Run
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Top 3 Dividend Achievers for October: High Yields, Growth Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.