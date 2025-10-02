Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Price Target Raised to C$34.00

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Acumen Capital from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$39.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.00.

Shares of TSE PBL opened at C$23.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$622.56 million, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.87. Pollard Banknote has a 52-week low of C$17.19 and a 52-week high of C$29.89.

In other Pollard Banknote news, insider Jeffrey Versterre acquired 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$20.93 per share, with a total value of C$50,378.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,407 shares in the company, valued at C$50,378.51. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pollard Banknote Ltd is principally engaged in the manufacturing, development, and sale of lottery and charitable gaming products throughout the world. Its operating segments are Lotteries and charitable gaming and eGaming systems. It provides instant tickets and lottery services including licensed products, distribution, SureTrack lottery management system, retail telephone selling, marketing, iLottery, digital products, Social InstantsTM, retail management services, and instant ticket vending machines.

