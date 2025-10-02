Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Price Target Raised to C$34.00

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Acumen Capital from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$39.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on PBL
Pollard Banknote Price Performance
Insider Activity at Pollard Banknote
In other Pollard Banknote news, insider Jeffrey Versterre acquired 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$20.93 per share, with a total value of C$50,378.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,407 shares in the company, valued at C$50,378.51. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Pollard Banknote Company Profile
Pollard Banknote Ltd is principally engaged in the manufacturing, development, and sale of lottery and charitable gaming products throughout the world. Its operating segments are Lotteries and charitable gaming and eGaming systems. It provides instant tickets and lottery services including licensed products, distribution, SureTrack lottery management system, retail telephone selling, marketing, iLottery, digital products, Social InstantsTM, retail management services, and instant ticket vending machines.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pollard Banknote
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Datavault AI: The New AI Contender Backed by Big Funding
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- CoreWeave: Why the New King of AI Infrastructure Has Room to Run
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Top 3 Dividend Achievers for October: High Yields, Growth Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.