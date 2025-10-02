Richtech Robotics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RR)

Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 106,403 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 170% compared to the typical volume of 39,450 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Richtech Robotics from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Richtech Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Insider Transactions at Richtech Robotics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Richtech Robotics

In other Richtech Robotics news, COO Phil Zheng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,000. The trade was a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Richtech Robotics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Richtech Robotics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Richtech Robotics in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Richtech Robotics in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Richtech Robotics in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Richtech Robotics Price Performance

Shares of RR stock opened at $4.76 on Thursday. Richtech Robotics has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $5.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.36. The company has a market cap of $713.48 million, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of -4.17.

Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Richtech Robotics had a negative return on equity of 23.85% and a negative net margin of 366.21%.The business had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 million.

Richtech Robotics Company Profile

Richtech Robotics Inc develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

