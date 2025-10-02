Insider Buying: Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Insider Acquires £144,257.40 in Stock

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report) insider David John Braben acquired 33,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 428 per share, with a total value of £144,257.40.

David John Braben also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

On Thursday, September 25th, David John Braben sold 33,038 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 411, for a total value of £135,786.18.

On Wednesday, September 24th, David John Braben sold 31,181 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 416, for a total value of £129,712.96.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, David John Braben sold 27,594 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 416, for a total value of £114,791.04.

On Monday, September 22nd, David John Braben bought 25,330 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 418 per share, with a total value of £105,879.40.

On Thursday, September 18th, David John Braben sold 21,710 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 407, for a total value of £88,359.70.

On Friday, September 19th, David John Braben bought 24,028 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 406 per share, with a total value of £97,553.68.

On Wednesday, September 17th, David John Braben sold 15,635 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 408, for a total value of £63,790.80.

On Friday, September 12th, David John Braben bought 8,744 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 384 per share, with a total value of £33,576.96.

On Thursday, September 11th, David John Braben sold 8,850 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 388, for a total value of £34,338.

On Wednesday, September 10th, David John Braben sold 7,643 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 388, for a total value of £29,654.84.

Frontier Developments Price Performance

Shares of LON FDEV opened at GBX 453.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £169.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,100.73, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 386.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 297.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.70, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Frontier Developments plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 175.60 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 459.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Frontier Developments ( LON:FDEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported GBX 42.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Frontier Developments had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 24.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Frontier Developments plc will post 7.0917759 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDEV. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Frontier Developments from GBX 330 to GBX 450 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 310 to GBX 390 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Developments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 420.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Frontier Developments

About Frontier Developments

(Get Free Report)

Frontier is a leading independent developer and publisher of video games for PC and console, creating immersive and fun gameplay, with unparalleled artistic quality.

At Frontier, we specialise in creating endless possibilities in playful, fun and creative worlds. From some of the world’s biggest licensed entertainment and sporting franchises, to intricately crafted worlds where players can explore and make their mark, our games are all underpinned by our unwavering passion for creating compelling and innovative experiences that continue to inspire and delight our players.

We have created games that have defined genres, been critically acclaimed, and reached many millions of players.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.