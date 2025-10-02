Insider Buying: Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Insider Buys 8,722 Shares of Stock

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Free Report) insider Cynthia Gordon purchased 8,722 shares of Airtel Africa stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 229 per share, for a total transaction of £19,973.38.

Airtel Africa Price Performance

Airtel Africa stock opened at GBX 245.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 217.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 187.38. The company has a market capitalization of £8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,667.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.04. Airtel Africa Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 93 and a 1 year high of GBX 246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.47.

About Airtel Africa

Airtel Africa is a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries in Africa, primarily in East Africa and Central and West Africa.Airtel Africa offers an integrated suite of telecommunications solutions to its subscribers, including mobile voice and data services as well as mobile money services both nationally and internationally.The Group aims to continue providing a simple and intuitive customer experience through streamlined customer journeys.

