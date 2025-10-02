Insider Buying: J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Insider Buys £150.26 in Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Free Report) insider John Hutson bought 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 683 per share, with a total value of £150.26.
John Hutson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 22nd, John Hutson bought 21 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 718 per share, with a total value of £150.78.
J D Wetherspoon Stock Down 2.6%
Shares of J D Wetherspoon stock opened at GBX 663.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 712.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 695.28. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 52-week low of GBX 526 and a 52-week high of GBX 814.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £699.37 million, a PE ratio of 1,300.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.35.
About J D Wetherspoon
J D Wetherspoon owns and operates pubs and hotels throughout the UK and Ireland. The company aims to provide customers with good-quality food and drinks, served by well-trained and friendly staff, at reasonable prices.
The pubs are individually designed, and the company aims to maintain them in excellent condition.
