Insider Buying: J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Insider Buys £150.26 in Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Free Report) insider John Hutson bought 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 683 per share, with a total value of £150.26.

John Hutson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 22nd, John Hutson bought 21 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 718 per share, with a total value of £150.78.

J D Wetherspoon Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of J D Wetherspoon stock opened at GBX 663.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 712.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 695.28. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 52-week low of GBX 526 and a 52-week high of GBX 814.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £699.37 million, a PE ratio of 1,300.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JDW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 450 to GBX 490 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J D Wetherspoon has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of GBX 490.

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon owns and operates pubs and hotels throughout the UK and Ireland. The company aims to provide customers with good-quality food and drinks, served by well-trained and friendly staff, at reasonable prices.

The pubs are individually designed, and the company aims to maintain them in excellent condition.

