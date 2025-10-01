Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Acquired by QTR Family Wealth LLC

QTR Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the quarter. QTR Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Oracle by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 257,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,984,000 after purchasing an additional 107,404 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 51,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 314.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 484,098 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $105,838,000 after purchasing an additional 367,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $281.01 on Wednesday. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The stock has a market cap of $801.10 billion, a PE ratio of 65.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.82 and its 200-day moving average is $202.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Melius Research raised their target price on Oracle from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Oracle from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total value of $2,329,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,507,622.93. The trade was a 19.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total value of $6,310,913.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 78,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,174,580. The trade was a 21.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,314 shares of company stock worth $33,602,123. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

