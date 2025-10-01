Ninety One UK Ltd Purchases 236,748 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 236,748 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $326,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $31,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 406.7% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 4.9%

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $484.70 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $620.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $478.98 and its 200-day moving average is $446.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,735,712.66. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,408.97. The trade was a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,066 shares of company stock valued at $14,182,963 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

