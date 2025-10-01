HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,204 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,204 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 125,200.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $484.70 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $620.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $478.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $446.98. The firm has a market cap of $183.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,735,712.66. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.50, for a total value of $200,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 113,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,937,881. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,066 shares of company stock valued at $14,182,963 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

