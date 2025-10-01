Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc Takes Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,038 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 892,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 255.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,819,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $482,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,672 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,037,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $249,180,000 after purchasing an additional 904,548 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 55,168 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $68.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.43. The company has a market cap of $270.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $72.55.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.60%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $185,041.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 157,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,701,086.72. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $29,211.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,746.75. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. William Blair upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

