Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Makes New $32,000 Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 459 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 106,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,392,000 after buying an additional 17,640 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 110,062 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,636,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,747,086 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $259,973,000 after buying an additional 239,917 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 25,347 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $68.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $270.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $72.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $1,190,891.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 198,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,197.25. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,576,570. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996 in the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

