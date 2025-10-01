754 Shares in Accenture PLC $ACN Bought by QTR Family Wealth LLC

QTR Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 407.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Accenture from $348.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on Accenture from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.22.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $141,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,283 shares in the company, valued at $644,582.22. This represents a 17.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total value of $635,794.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,387.05. The trade was a 21.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of ACN stock opened at $246.72 on Wednesday. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $229.40 and a 1-year high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s payout ratio is 48.72%.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

