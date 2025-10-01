Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $3.59 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 679.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 263.6% during the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP stock opened at $140.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $177.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.64%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.13.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

