Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 2,198 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 720,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $53,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% in the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.17. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $75.26.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

